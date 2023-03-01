Controversial Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Owlbear Doric Figure Has Launched

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro has added a new action figure to their lineup inspired by the upcoming film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and there's a bit of controversy surrounding it. In the movie, the druid Doric can shapeshift into an Owlbear – something that is not possible in the tabletop version of the game. Co-directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein actually addressed the issue in a recent interview, noting that they took some artistic license in the name of coolness. Besides, the movie is like their D&D game, so they get to make the rules.

Fair enough. The Owlbear in the movie does seem pretty awesome, as does the Archive Owlbear Doric figure that you can pre-order right here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth for $44.99 (free US shipping on orders $59+ and 10% off in-stock items using our exclusive EE link). The figure includes two additional bear paws and can be posed on all fours or standing on two legs. You can check out more of the figures in the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves lineup here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon.

On a related note, back on October of last year, somebody at Hasbro had the bright idea to combine their Transformers property and their Dungeons & Dragons property into a toy line for the upcoming film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Enter Dicelings – large 20-sided dice that transform into iconic D&D monsters. The first wave included a white Owlbear, the black dragon Rakor, the red dragon Themberchaud, and a Beholder. Wave 2 in the series includes a white dragon, black Displacer, and a blue Beholder. Pre-orders for the entire collection of Dicelings figures can be found here at Entertainment Earth for $13.99 each.

What is the Live-Action Dungeons & Dragons Movie About?

The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure." Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, and Sophia Lillis.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 31st.