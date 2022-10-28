Hasbro Reveals Dicelings, New Toys That Transform From Dice to Dungeons & Dragons' Monsters

Soon, Dungeons & Dragons will be able to roll a red dragon or beholder when making an attack on a red dragon or beholder. Earlier today, Hasbro announced a new "Dicelings" toy line, with the first wave of figures set to be released in March 2023. The new Dicelings are toys that transform from an oversized twenty-sided dice to a classic Dungeons & Dragons monster. The first wave will include four toys – a white owlbear, a black dragon, a red dragon, and a beholder. Notably, three of the four Dicelings are "inspired by" the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie; however, the beholder figure doesn't feature any Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves branding, suggesting that a beholder won't be in the movie (or Hasbro doesn't want to spoil the reveal of a beholder). Packaging for the Red Dragon Diceling also confirmed that the red dragon in the movie is Themberchaud, a particularly chonky red dragon found in the Underdark. You can check out an early image of the new toys below:

(Photo: Hasbro Pulse)

The new toys are significant for a few reason – for one, they represent a rare crossover of sorts between Hasbro's always lucrative Transformers franchise and the quickly growing Dungeons & Dragons franchise. They also mark the beginning of a likely bonanza of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves merchandise, aimed at making the D&D movie the first big hit of 2023. Hasbro also revealed the first action figures from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, featuring Edgin the Bard (Chris Pine), Holga the Barbarian (Michelle Rodriguez), Forge Fitzwilliam the Rogue (Hugh Grant), and Simon the Sorcerer.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 6, 2023.

