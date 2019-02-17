Gaming

Xbox Boss Shares An Emotional Moment He Had While Playing ‘Crackdown 3’

For a multitude of reasons, playing video games can sometimes be an emotional experience, and sometimes it doesn’t even have anything to do with the game’s content itself.

And while games more often than not are making us either happy or angry, sometimes they can make us feel a wide range of other emotions, such as sadness.

That said, recently the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, took to Twitter to share an emotional moment he experienced while playing Crackdown 3.

For those that don’t know: Mike Forgey passed away back in 2016 after a long battle with brain cancer. A producer in the industry, Forgey worked with Microsoft for many years and shipped many games with them, though his most recent work was Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor, the 2014 award-winning title from Monolith Productions, a game he’s also memorialized in.

Of course, many were happy to hear such a touching gesture was added to the game.

Crackdown 3 is available for Xbox One and PC. If you haven’t already, be sure to peep our review of the game, especially if you aren’t sold on whether or not you should cop. Here’s a snippet from it:

“Overall, Crackdown 3 is pretty disappointing, but it’s hard to tell if part of that was the huge wait time for that. This is a game that’s been in development for a long time, and though it does have its charming moments and witty one-liners, it feels like an unenthusiastic attempt at a revival for a franchise that was better off being left in the last generation.”

