Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy’s Latest Video Focuses On Spirited Tiki Masks

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy has just hit stores, and it provides a fresh push of nostalgia for those who remember the hero's glory days on the PlayStation. Our review can be read here, and discusses how well Vicarious Visions has done recapturing the glory of this returning furry guy.

But he's not the only one that's back in action. The latest video from the team behind the game reveals two tiki masks that are featured characters, but each one has different agendas. So, yeah, maybe don't confuse the two.

First up is Aku Aku, and he'll be instantly recognizable to any given Crash Bandicoot fans. He's the helpful tiki mask that appears when you bash his crate open in any given stage, providing Crash with an extra hit point when he's touched by an enemy. (Sadly, he can't save you from a falling death into a pit.) If you gather enough of his masks, you'll actually grow a giant tiki mask that will cover Crash's front side entirely, giving him temporary invincibility as he runs down the stage.

Then you have Uka Uka, and, well, he's not so friendly, as he has hatred for Aku Aku (thus the reverse name – it's Aku Aku backwards). It turns out he plays a very crucial role in both the original Crash Bandicoot and Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back, both of which are included in the trilogy. You'll also see him quite a bit if you die too often in the game, usually laughing at your failure.

The video, which can be seen above, is short but sweet, and gives you an idea of what to expect from both characters in the game. You'll also see Aku Aku pop up quite a bit in the game's loading screens, providing a bit of a helpful gaze as you prepare for the platforming challenges that lie ahead. Just make sure to pick him up wherever you can – it never hurts to have an extra hit point or two when the situation calls for it. (And you will get hit often.)

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is available now for PlayStation 4.