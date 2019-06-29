Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled PS4 Has A Game-Breaking Bug, But A Fix Is Coming

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is now out on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. And if you’re on PlayStation 4, there’s a game-breaking bug making the rounds you’ll want to know more about. More specifically, on PS4 there’s a chance your save can be corrupted if the data for race ghosts in Time Trials becomes too large. In other words, players who complete too many Time Trial races are getting this bug. But don’t worry a fix is on the way — coming July 3 — meaning you’ll soon be able to do as many Time Trial races as your little heart desires.

“We’ve been working to properly fix the issue and it will be addressed in this patch,” writes Activision. “In the meantime, we recommend that PS4 players avoid playing Time Trials as a preventative measure. This issue should not occur for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One players. Alternatively, PS4 players have the option to backup save data on an external storage device or backup save data to the cloud as an extra precaution.”

To make amends, Beenox and Activision are dealing out 2,500 Wumpa Coins to every player who plays the game, connected to the Internet, by July 4.

“We are blown away by the community support for Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, and to say thank you for your patience while we work on these adjustments, we will be providing a one-time 2,500 Wumpa Coin gift to all players on all platforms who play Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled while connected to the Internet starting this weekend through July 4th.”

To achieve this bonus, all you need to is a complete one race while connected to the Internet, and then head over to the pit stop.

Activision has also provided a rundown of what else is coming in the new patch, including the Grand Prix content. You can read all about it, for yourself, right here.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is available for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It costs $40. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a PC port or a Google Stadia port.