Crazy Justice, Switch’s First Battle Royale Game, Gets New Footage

While a lot of PC and console owners are enjoying the many Battle Royale games that are available, it seems that the Nintendo Switch doesn’t have a game in that genre — not yet, anyway.

Back in March, we reported on a new project called Crazy Justice, which is currently in a crowdfunding stage over at Fig. While that crowdfunding is still underway, the team over at Black Riddles has decided to entice players further with even more footage from the forthcoming game, to go along with what it previously unveiled.

Although the footage is somewhat brief — running at just around thirty seconds — it does give you an idea of how smoothly the game runs on the Switch’s portable screen, and also showcases a character dressed up in a tiled cardigan with blue hair, discovering a helpful loot box on the second floor of a structure that will no doubt help him with his skirmish. You can see it in action above.

If you need a reminder, here are the features that the game will come packing once it’s fully funded!

Here’s a little more about Crazy Justice, straight from the folks at Black Riddles:

“Crazy Justice is a third-person shooter game in cartoonish style with steampunk elements, created by Black Riddles Studio Ltd. and Black Riddles Studio Publishing, Inc. Play as a hero and save the world from the forces of evil! Complete dozens of missions, find new heroes, gather new special weapons and eliminate the steampunk hordes. Immerse yourself in a beautifully detailed, cel-shaded steampunk world, spanning locations across the globe.”

Building/upgrading system

Destructible environment

Battle Royale mode

Cross-Play support

Climbing system

Motion Control support (on Nintendo Switch)

HD Rumble (on Nintendo Switch)

Split Screen support (up to 4 players in story mode and 2 players mode in multiplayer)

Cover and hiding system

Customizable Skill Deck (which specify the character’s behaviour)”

Crazy Justice has already reached its funding, and is simply spending the rest of its days attempting to reach stretch goals. You can see the campaign for yourself here.

The game is slated to arrive on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One later this summer!