Total War And Alien: Isolation Studio Currently Working On A “Genre-Defining” New Game

The studio behind the chilling Alien: Isolation title and Total War has a new project in the works and according to their website’s job listing, the unannounced title will be “genre-defining”. Creative Assembly, a studio based in the UK, had recently added three new positions they are looking to fill and all three of them hint towards something big.

The three roles they are looking to fill include a lead technical artist, a lead systems designer, and a senior meta game designer. The position requirement is as follows:

Lead Technical Artist This is an excellent opportunity for an experienced, accomplished Technical Artist to make their mark on the new, undisclosed IP from Creative Assembly’s multi-award-winning team. The Lead Technical Artist will manage a small team, bringing innovation to the project and empowering the wider art team with contemporary tools, techniques and processes. Key Responsibilities



As the Lead Technical Artist for the project, you will have significant experience of leading, mentoring and nurturing the developing other artists. As well as managing the technical art team, conducting regular reviews and overseeing their career development, you will be responsible for enhancing visual quality, performance and art efficiency on our new project. Communication is critical to the success of this role. You will be proactive in communicating progress, solving problems across the team and sharing across the wider project where relevant. You will be able to communicate well and collaborate with the team to develop new features, processes and pipelines. You will research, prototype and implement art production techniques, taking responsibility for ensuring the content produced by the art department is both technically appropriate and efficiently produced. As the Lead Technical Artist, you will be communicating ideas and techniques to relevant developers on the project, our 3rd parties and stakeholders.

Senior Meta Game Designer This is an opportunity for a proven world class Meta Designer to make their mark on our new undisclosed IP contributing to creation of genre-defining games and working with the industry’s top developers Key Responsibilities Working with the Design Director, you will be responsible for defining the range and depth of the meta game. You will be designing and implementing the game’s Meta framework, including economy, progression and retention methods, leaderboards, challenges, world building and events. You will collaborate closely with the project’s creative leaders and wider game development team including our data analysis department to successfully deliver an effective and engaging game meta that unites with the core game experience. Excellent communication is critical to the success of this role. You will share regular updates with the varying development disciplines across team highlighting when key achievements are identified and raising any issues.



Lead Systems Designer This is an opportunity for a proven world class Lead Systems Designer to make their mark on our new undisclosed IP contributing to creation of genre-defining games and working with the industry’s top developers. Key Responsibilities As the project’s Lead Systems Designer, you will lead the Gameplay Systems team, developing the core gameplay systems, such as weapons, movement, abilities, gadgets, health and other underlying gameplay systems. You will collaborate and communicate closely with the project’s creative leaders to effectively deliver on the vision of the game. You will continuously look to improve gameplay, processes and techniques on the project to achieve outstanding results for our players. You will be responsible for defining the range and depth of the core game experience, balancing the systems, looking at skill ceilings, complexity, challenge and player progression. As well as working within your own area of the project, you will work closely with the Directors, Level Design, Animation, Art, Audio and Production Leads. Working with the Design Director, you will manage and mentor the technical and gameplay systems design team on a day to day basis. You will also play a key role in hiring new members of the design team. Excellent communication is critical to the success of this role. You will share regular updates with the varying development disciplines across team highlighting when key achievements are identified and raising any issues. You will encourage team work and communication in those you lead.



The Senior Meta Game Designer role is the one that piqued our interested, “to make their mark on our new undisclosed IP contributing to creation of genre-defining games and working with the industry’s top developers.” In addition to the description with the Lead Systems Designer, the new IP looks like it could potentially be an incredible ride and hopefully one that will bring excitement to the industry.

To see the rest of their available job listings, you can see Creative Assembly’s full post here.