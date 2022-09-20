Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion Pre-order Bonus Revealed

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Later this year, Square Enix will release Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, a remaster of the beloved PSP game. The remaster will give a much larger audience a chance to experience the saga of Zack Fair, and many Final Fantasy fans are excited for the opportunity. There are still a few months to go until its release, but those that choose to pre-order the game from Best Buy will snag a sleek "Hero's Legacy" SteelBook case featuring Zack on the cover. It's a great incentive, and it just might convince some fans to purchase the game through the retailer!

An image of the SteelBook was shared on Twitter by @Wario64, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below. The game can be pre-ordered from Best Buy right here.

Crisis Core takes place seven years before the events in the original Final Fantasy VII. The game features appearances by Cloud, Sephiroth, and Aerith, but puts players in the role of Zack Fair, instead. Zack made a smaller appearance in Final Fantasy VII, exclusively appearing in flashbacks. Crisis Core puts the hero front and center, giving players a chance to learn more about his personality, and his history with the Buster Sword (which also appears on the SteelBook cover).

From what Square Enix has shown of the game thus far, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion seems to be a faithful take on the original PSP title, but there will be a handful of notable improvements. Players can expect to see full voice acting, updated models, and new music. Those additions could make this the definitive version of Crisis Core, but fans will have to wait and see if the finished product can live-up to the original game!

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is set to release December 13th on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. In the meantime, readers can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

