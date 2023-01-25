Critical Role Announces New Amazon TV and Film Deal, Mighty Nein Series in Development

Critical Role and Amazon Studios has announced a new multi-year deal, with a Mighty Nein series confirmed to be in development. Today, Critical Role announced a new multi-year deal with Amazon Studios, which includes an exclusive overall television and first-look film deal. Additionally, Amazon Studios announced that the first new series under this deal will be Mighty Nein, an animated adaptation of Critical Role's second campaign. Production of this series is set to begin soon and will debut on Prime Video. Mighty Nein will be executive produced by Tasha Huo, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham alongside Critical Role's Metapigeon banner and Amazon Studios. Chris Prynoski (The Legend of Vox Machina), Shannon Prynoski (Fairfax), Antonio Canobbio (Arlo the Alligator Boy), and Ben Kalina (Big Mouth) at Titmouse will also executive produce.

Of particular note is that Critical Role will produce the series under its production banner Metapigeon, and will develop its own original television shows, films and content. The announcement notes that Metapigeon will work on projects both "in and outside of the Critical Role universe" as part of the deal.

"Critical Role's livestream campaigns are the spark that lit the flame for our worldwide audience," said Travis Willingham, co-founder and CEO of Critical Role. "Seeing the stories and characters from our first campaign come to life in The Legend of Vox Machina was a dream realized, and we are absolutely buzzing with excitement to do it again with Mighty Nein. But with today's announcement, we're confident that the stories we tell will keep expanding into realms of entertainment beyond what we can even imagine."





"With the success of our animated series The Legend of Vox Machina, we are looking forward to continuing our relationship with Critical Role and expanding its universe with Mighty Nein," said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios. "Expanding these iconic franchises for our global Prime Video customers continues to be an ambitious and rewarding journey and we are eager to see where this new series takes us."

While fans will have to wait for Mighty Nein for a while longer, Season 2 of The Legend of Vox Machina is currently airing on Prime Video with new episodes debuting every week.