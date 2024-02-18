LEGO Rumor Suggests Dungeons & Dragons Crossover Bigger Than Expected

A new LEGO rumor suggests there might be more than one Dungeons & Dragons crossover product coming later this year. Earlier this week, the Brick Tap, a LEGO rumor page, posted that LEGO would be releasing a series of Dungeons & Dragons collectible minifigures that would be released in September 2024. The minifigures will include a mix of figures representing the various races and classes used by players in Dungeons & Dragons, along with a handful of popular NPCs and villains. Notably, the minifigures will include a mind flayer, Strahd von Zarovich, the Lady of Pain, Szass Tam, and Tasha the Witch Queen.

Assuming the rumors are true, it appears that LEGO is expanding on its collaboration with Dungeons & Dragons beyond a planned LEGO Ideas set that's also due for release this year. LEGO held a contest to choose a Dungeons & Dragons-themed set, with the winner incorporating a dragon attacking a tower while facing off against several D&D adventurers. Other iconic monsters such as a beholder also appeared in the winning design. Leaks for the new set also revealed this week indicate that the final LEGO Ideas set will be over 3,700 pieces and have a retail price of $359.99. According to leaks, the LEGO Ideas Dungeons & Dragons set will be released in April.

The LEGO collaboration is one of several planned for Dungeons & Dragons' 50th anniversary. Wizards of the Coast has also announced collaborations with Pop-Tarts and Converse to celebrate the 50th birthday of the tabletop RPG. Additionally, Wizards will also release new versions of the Player's Handbook and Dungeon Master's Guide with revisions to the game's 5th edition ruleset. A celebratory campaign adventure - Vecna: Eve of Ruin - will also send players to several popular D&D campaign settings while facing off against the legendary lich Vecna who is trying to reassemble the Rod of Seven Parts.