Critical Role Clue Board Game Is On Sale Now

Fans of Critical Role can now join the Mighty Nein in a spinoff of the classic Clue board game. First announced back in July, Clue: Critical Role features characters from Campaign 2 tasked with uncovering a threat targeting a member of the Mighty Nein during the Harvest Close Festival in Zadash. As you can see from the cover art, Jester Lavorre and Nott the Brave are on the case, and you can join the team directly from The Op for $44.99.

Clue: Critical Role includes new elements like hero and villain cards, so expect a Clue experience that goes beyond a Critical Role facelift. From the official description:

"It's time for the Harvest Close Festival in the city of Zadash, but a vengeful threat targeting one of the Mighty Nein is an unexpected wrench in the celebration! Take part in a side quest of epic proportions created in partnership with Critical Role with this role-playing twist on The Classic Mystery Game!

Help your favorite adventurers from Campaign 2 uncover WHICH hero token will reveal the member in danger, WHO is behind the spiteful plan, and WHERE they are planning to strike! Is Isharnai targeting Nott the Brave in The Invulnerable Vagrant? Or does Captain Avantika have it out for Jester Lavorre in the Victory Pit? Solve the mystery before the festival ends to save one of your own from meeting their fate!"

Clue: Critical Role Contents:

1 Game Board

7 Character Movers

7 Character Tokens

7 Character Role cards

6 Villain Clue cards

7 Character Token Clue cards

9 Location Clue cards

23 Encounter cards

1 Envelope

2 Six-sided Dice

Rules

Clue: Critical Role follows The Op's Critical Role edition of Munchkin, which is available on Amazon for $24.80 (17% off). You can also get it directly from The Op for $29.99.