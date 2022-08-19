New Critical Role Merch Announced by Dark Horse

Dark Horse has announced a new line of Critical Role merchandise set to release between late 2022 and early 2023. More specifically, Dark Horse is set to release a new Critical Role puzzle, two sets of Critical Role shot glasses, and a Critical Role water bottle. As expected, all of them come with the usual Critical Role branding as well as specific art.

For example, the Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins Under Westruun puzzle features the cover art from the comic Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins II #3 by Benjamin Dewey. It is a 1,000-piece deluxe matte puzzle and is set to release on November 2nd for $24.99. You can check out what it looks like below:

(Photo: Dark Horse)

The two Critical Role shot glass sets feature four glasses each with symbols of Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins characters. The first set includes Grog, Keyleth, Scanlan, and Pike while the second set includes Vax, Percy, Vex, and the Vox Machina logo. Both are set to release on January 25, 2023, for $19.99 each. You can check out what each set of four looks like for yourself below:

(Photo: Dark Horse)

(Photo: Dark Horse)

Last but not least, the Critical Role: The Mighty Nein water bottle is... a water bottle. It's a 20-ounce insulated stainless steel water bottle featuring artwork that "depicts the legendary heroes of Wildemount." It is also set to go on sale on January 25, 2023, for $34.99. You can check it out below:

(Photo: Dark Horse)

As noted above, the Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins Under Westruun puzzle is set to get on sale on November 2nd and the Critical Role shot glass sets as well as the Critical Role: The Mighty Nein water bottle will be available on January 25, 2023. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Critical Role franchise in general right here.

What do you think about the new Critical Role merchandise coming from Dark Horse? Are you looking to pick any of these up for yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things tabletop and gaming!