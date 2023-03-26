Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: Is Critical Role's Cast in the Movie?

Critical Role DM and cast member Matt Mercer provided a disappointing update to fans hoping that he or other members of the Critical Role cast would appear in the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie. Mercer took to Twitter over the weekend to clarify that members of the Critical Role cast were not in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves "nor involved in the production." Mercer was responding to fan chatter that had increased after the movie sponsored an episode of Critical Role, which occurred just a day after CBR ran an article claiming that the cast members "may appear" in the movie. CBR cited edits to Taliesin Jaffe and Ashley Johnson's Wikipedia pages as evidence that the pair might appear in the movie.

Internet is gonna internet, hehe. Just to adjust expectations, we are not in the film nor involved in the production. Paramount was nice enough to sponsor an episode of CR, though!https://t.co/BHOemZGO7d — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) March 25, 2023

While the cast doesn't appear in the film, a recurring bit in the film refers to Simon the Sorcerer's use of a "Fresh Cut Grass" spell. Although production of the movie occurred before the start of Campaign 3, many have noted that "Fresh Cut Grass" is also a character in the current Critical Role campaign.

Last year, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves director Jonathan Goldstein mentioned that there would be at least one cameo in the movie from a "well-known, well-liked D&D player." There's at least one person who matches that description, although we won't reveal it until after the movie's release.

The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves comes out on March 31st.