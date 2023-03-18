Hugh Grant Had Temper Tantrum on Set of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves star Hugh Grant admitted to a "terrible" moment on his first day of filming the soon-to-be released film. Speaking to Total Film earlier this month, Grant admitted that he lost his temper at a woman who was "in his eyeline." "I lost my temper with a woman in my eyeline on day one. I assumed she was some executive from the studio who should have known better," Grant said. "Then it turns out that she's an extremely nice local woman who was the chaperone of the young girl." After discovering her identity, Grant said that he had to do a "lot of groveling" afterwards and that he "did a Christian Bale," a reference to Bale's infamous rant on the set of Terminator: Salvation.

Grant has a history of losing his temper off-stage, with Jon Stewart once calling him the worst guest he's ever had after the actor went off on one of his producers. Grant also recently made the news when an awkward red carpet interview with Ashley Graham at the Academy Awards red carpet went viral.

The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure." In addition to Grant, the movie stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Rege-Jean Page and was directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will come out on March 31st.