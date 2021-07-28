Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina Taps Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as Voice Director

Amazon Prime's The Legend of Vox Machina animated series has brought on a voice director familiar to many Critical Role fans. Critical Role announced that Mary Elizabeth McGlynn, a veteran voice actor and director, would servce as the Voice Director for The Legend of Vox Machina. Fans of Critical Role, also known as Critters, should be familiar with McGlynn as she played Zahra in several episodes during Critical Role's first campaign. During a 12-minute video released today, we saw both McGynn and the cast of Critical Role in action as they recorded lines for their upcoming animated series, which will air on Amazon Prime. The video also showed how the cast shifted from recording in a studio to recording at home during the pandemic, with several cast members building their own recording booths inside closets or other parts of their houses.

Critical Role is a popular webseries featuring a group of voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons. The show's cast includes Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Liam O'Brien, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham. The show launched as part of Geek & Sundry's programming back in 2015, but eventually spun out into its own studio and production company. In 2019, Critical Role raised over $12 million to produce an animated series based on their first D&D campaign that focused on a group of heroes known as Vox Machina. Amazon Prime eventually picked up the animated series, titled The Legend of Vox Machina, and has already renewed it for a second season. Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance) and Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse) will also serve as executive director of the new animated series, with Sung Jin Ahn (Niko and the Sword of Light) joining as supervising director. Titmouse Studios is serving as the animation partner for the show.

The latest behind-the-scenes video also revealed that Matt Mercer, who served as the DM of the Critical Role D&D game, would voice Sylas Briarthorn, who will serve as a primary antagonist for the second half of The Legend of Vox Machina's first season. Several other iconic NPCs originally played by Mercer will be re-cast for the upcoming show. The video also showed new glimpses of concept art from the upcoming series, including new looks at the core cast of characters.

No release date has been given for The Legend of Vox Machina, but production is still underway.