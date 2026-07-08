Dungeons & Dragons Players Can Get an Early Look at New Arcana Unleashed Content Starting Today

In April, Wizards of the Coast launched its own Dungeons & Dragons actual play series. The first season of Dungeon Masters centered on unreleased content from Ravenloft: The Horrors Within. The star-studded cast gave players an early look at in-game content in action before it was officially available. Now, Dungeon Masters is returning for its second season. And this time, we’ll get a pre-release look at what’s coming in Arcana Unleashed.

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Arcana Unleashed is the second new official D&D sourcebook to release in 2026. It will usher in the Season of Magic alongside the Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall adventure book when it releases in September. Despite these magic-centric sourcebooks being showcased as part of the official 2026 roadmap for D&D, few official details were available until pre-orders went live earlier today. That makes today’s new Dungeon Masters episode all the more exciting, as they’re inspired by content from the unreleased books.

Dungeons & Dragons Leans into New Arcana Content in Dungeon Masters Campaign 2

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

The first episode of Dungeon Masters Season 2 releases on July 8th at 9:30 PM ET via the D&D YouTube channel. The adventure this time around is set in the Anauroch Desert and is “inspired by the high-magic adventure of the upcoming Arcana Unleashed content release.” Like the first season, Campaign 2 will also feature weekly play-along packs featuring tie-in encounters and maps based on Arcana Unleashed content. These should release via D&D Beyond shortly after each new episode airs.

As of now, it’s not clear just how many of the new rules and content from Arcana Unleashed will feature in this season. The duo of new sourcebooks is still a few months away. That could mean we’ll see less direct preview content in this season compared to the relatively in-depth look at The Horrors Within we got with Campaign 1. But between the Arcana Unleashed-inspired adventure and play-along packs included with pre-orders, this should be a first look at what’s to come when the Season of Magic arrives in September.

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As you can see from the Campaign 2 trailer above, this season will bring back a star-studded cast full of familiar names from the TTRPG actual play space. Neil Newbon and Devore Wilde of Baldur’s Gate 3 fame are both returning. Newbon will play an Aasimar Monk, whereas Wilde is stepping into the boots of a Goliath Fighter. Also returning are Mayanna Berrin and Christian Navarro, who will play a High Elf Warlock and Human Wizard, respectively. Jasmine Bhullar will once again serve as our DM.

The first episode releases today, July 8th, at 9:30 PM ET. After that, new episodes will drop weekly on Wednesdays. If you prefer to listen on audio like I do, you can also catch Dungeon Masters on Spotify. I know I’ll be tuning in to see what new intel we can grasp about what’s headed our way with the next wave of sourcebooks this September.

Did you listen to the first season of Dungeon Masters? Will you tune in this time around? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!