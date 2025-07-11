6 Best Daggerheart Classes for Beginners (And What D&D Classes They’re Like)

Daggerheart is a new TTRPG from the minds of Critical Role, best known for their live-streamed campaigns in Dungeons & Dragons. Many players are looking to make the switch and fans who haven’t played D&D are also looking to get started. With so many rules, beginner classes can help new players from getting overwhelmed. Daggerheart has a lot of mechanics to learn, especially if you have not played TTRPG before. While classes have numerous features and mechanics to keep track of, some are more streamlined than others, offering a more beginner-friendly experience. This does not mean the classes are weaker, just that they are easier to pick up and play.

While there are 9 total classes in Daggerheart, six of these are easier to learn for beginners. This includes both martial and spellcasting classes, meaning players of all styles can jump into Daggerheart with ease. Here are the six Daggerheart classes that are best for new players.

Warrior

Daggerheart’s warrior class.

The Warrior is one of the simplest classes in Daggerheart and is most like the Fighter from Dungeons & Dragons. It is a purely martial class and focuses on using weapons to their fullest extent. Like the Fighter, this class excels in combat and is easy to use. Its features are easy to understand while not being weak or underpowered. The Warrior is a solid choice for beginners who are just learning the mechanics of Daggerheart.

The Warrior’s features assist them with dealing damage and controlling the battlefield through positioning. Most Warriors will want to play in melee range, but this isn’t to say a ranged Warrior is bad. Looking at its two subclasses, the Call of the Slayer is the easiest of the two and will maximize a player’s damage output. The Call of the Slayer isn’t difficult to use, but it does have additional mechanics to keep track of. Beginners who want to strike down foes with a sword and flashy techniques will gravitate toward this class in Daggerheart.

Guardian

Daggerheart’s guardian class.

Like the Warrior, the Guardian is an easy-to-use martial class, but it focuses more on defense and drawing enemy attention. Not only this, but they can protect their allies as well. Daggerheart’s Guardian plays like a combination of Barbarian and Fighter. New players may find this class a little more complicated than the Warrior, but it still offers a relaxed learning curve.

Guardian’s features allow them to deal additional damage and shrug off damage from enemy attacks. Almost all Guardians will be frontline characters, and this simplicity makes them great for players who just want to smack things and take hits. The Stalwart Guardian leans more into reducing damage, while the Vengeance subclass focuses on seeking revenge against those who harm their allies. Both subclasses are fairly similar in learning and offer an exciting experience for beginners.

Rogue

Daggerheart’s rogue class.

The Rogue is a bit more complicated in Daggerheart than the Warrior and Guardian. It adds a spellcasting component, differing slightly from Dungeons & Dragons’ Rogue class. Players will have a few more features to keep track of and the Rogue does require the player to think more about positioning and finding ways to hide. Rogues are squishy, meaning players also need to consider escape routes and avoid getting pinned down.

That said, Rogues offer a consistent gameplay loop of hiding to maximize sneak attack damage. The Cloaked feature makes this easier, but Rogues can also get sneak attack bonuses by working with their teammates. Rogues offers two subclasses, with the Nightwalker being more straightforward. It relies on darkness to skulk the battlefield and strike unsuspecting foes. The Syndicate is a more social role, which puts more emphasis on role-playing and managing contacts. This complicates things for the player, but they can partner with the GM to better manage this.

Wizard

Daggerheart’s wizard class.

The Wizard is the first full spellcasting class on this list, and it functions similarly to the Wizard class in Dungeons & Dragons. The Wizard is fairly straightforward when it comes to its features and focuses on being prepared for situations. New players will find it an easy introduction to spellcasting without having to balance martial aspects well. Players who take this class want to focus on having as many spells as possible.

The School of Knowledge further increases how many spells a Wizard has. This subclass also uses its experiences to increase its odds of success in a situation. The School of War trades an expansive spell list for full-on power. War Wizards can enhance their spells to deal additional damage and can also create protective barriers to magically prevent damage. The School of War is slightly easier to learn, but don’t let the increased number of spells scare you off.

Sorcerer

Daggerheart’s sorcerer class.

The Sorcerer is another spellcasting class in Daggerheart. It functions like the Dungeons & Dragons’ Sorcerer, but not entirely the same. Sorcerers are innate magic users and harness this natural magic in various ways. A key aspect of this class is sacrificing Domain Cards to gain other bonuses, meaning players will need to manage this feature to properly utilize this class. This may be daunting at first, but players will eventually learn the best time to use this ability and what cards to vault.

Sorcerers are all about bending magic to their will to suit their needs. The Primal Origin subclass perfectly captures this. This type of Sorcerer can modify spells to alter their effects, similar to Meta Magic in D&D. This adds another layer of complication. On the other hand, the Elemental Origin is more straightforward. It allows players to select a type of element and imbue their magic with it. Sorcerers offer a wide range of options to adapt to whatever situation you encounter.

Seraph

Daggerheart’s seraph class.

Like the Rogue, the Seraph is a hybrid class. It focuses on spellcasting and martial prowess, with a little bit of healing thrown in there. It heavily favors the Paladin from Dungeons & Dragons, but has elements of the Cleric class as well. What makes the Seraph more complicated is its three duties of attacking, casting spells, and supporting its allies. While this can be a lot to manage for a new player, those looking for a challenge will enjoy this class.

Seraph offers players two choices with its subclasses and both are fairly similar in terms of complications. The Divine Wielder utilizes a magically enhanced weapon, giving it unique properties and healing allies. It combines offense and support. The Winged Sentinel grants the player holy wings, allowing them to fly. It also allows players to intimidate enemies, possibly removing some of the GM’s Fear tokens.