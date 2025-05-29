Critical Role Shares New Teaser for Age of Umbra Daggerheart Mini-Series

Critical Role recently launched its highly anticipated Daggerheart TTRPG system. Now, a new mini-series from the team at Critical Role will take fans deeper into the game’s mechanics compared to earlier one-shots using the system. Age of Umbra premieres on May 29th at 10 PM EDT via Beacon, bringing gamers into a dark, survival fantasy adventure where death lurks around every corner. To celebrate the upcoming debut and give fans a sense of what they’re in for, Critical Role has revealed a teaser of the game’s opening title sequence.

Age of Umbra once again sees Matt Mercer at the helm as Game Master. It will be an 8-part mini-series, with the first episode arriving on May 29th. Age of Umbra is part of the core set from Daggerheart, and this campaign will introduce players to just how flexible and robust the ready-made story frame can become. Joining Mercer as players are Ashley Johnson, Laura Bailey, Liam O’Brien, Marisa Ray, Sam Riegel, Taliesin Jaffe, and Travis Willingham. Now, we’ve got an enticing new teaser featuring each of the new characters we’re about to meet in a thematic opening sequence that will air alongside Age of Umbra.

JOIN US TONIGHT WHEN DARKNESS FALLS 💀🕯️#AgeOfUmbra premieres THIS EVENING (5/29) at 7PM PT on BEACON, YouTube, and Twitch – check out the gorgeously cataclysmic opening titles before the adventure begins!



Who can say what the Amber Reach has in store for our ill-fated party… pic.twitter.com/Q1NCPcGZkW — Critical Role (@CriticalRole) May 29, 2025

As we can see from this opening sequence, Age of Umbra will be a campaign that takes itself seriously as the epic saga unfolds. The opening sequence, in black and white, sets the tone for what’s sure to be an engaging adventure using the Daggerheart system.

Age of Umbra Release Schedule & How to Watch

If that teaser has you ready to dive right in, you can catch up with the character creation process in the Session Zero video. Originally aired on May 22nd, this Session Zero recording is now available to view on YouTube. While it’s not the true start of the adventure, it’ll give you a sense of the characters who will make their true debut when the series arrives.

The release schedule for Critical Role series can be a little confusing if you’re newer to how things work. So, let’s break down when to expect new Age of Umbra episodes going forward.

New episodes will debut on Thursdays at 7pm, starting on May 29th and ending on July 24th. Note there will be a break to account for the July 4th holiday. Each episode will air live on Beacon, Twitch, and YouTube. However, if you miss the live stream, you’re in for a bit of a wait. To catch Critical Role’s Age of Umbra recordings, you’ll have to wait for the VOD to drop on YouTube the Monday following the original premiere.

Here’s when you can expect each episode of Age of Umbra to arrive on YouTube in VOD form:

Episode 1: Airs Live May 29th, on YouTube June 2nd

Episode 2: Airs Live June 5th, on YouTube June 9th

Episode 3: Airs Live June 12th, on YouTube June 16th

Episode 4: Airs Live June 19th, on YouTube June 23rd

Episode 5: Airs Live June 26th, on YouTube June 30th

Episode 6: Airs Live July 10th, on YouTube July 14th

Episode 7: Airs Live July 17th, on YouTube July 21st

Finale: Airs Live on July 24th, on YouTube July 28th

As for podcast versions, subscribers will get those instantly via Beacon. If you’re waiting on the podcast elsewhere, it will drop as an audio recording in two parts starting on week after the original premiere.

Are you looking forward to this new mini-series from Critical Role? Let us know in the comments below!