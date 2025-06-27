All Daggerheart Core Subclasses, Ranked

Daggerheart offers nine classes to choose from, each with two available subclasses. Picking between the two is hard when creating your character, and while all of the core subclasses are good, some are just better than others. When looking at a subclass, it is important to look at its abilities throughout leveling up and its functions. We find the best have a balance of features, including versatility, utility, and power. Some subclasses favor one more than the other, though we believe the best to be those that emphasize utility and versatility. This allows the subclass to be more useful in more situations rather than being really good at one thing.

We have ranked each subclass for every class in Daggerheart, providing our opinion on which is superior. You can’t go wrong with any subclass in the game and should pick what sounds the most fun to you. That said, these subclasses in Daggerheart are the best for every class.

Bard

Daggerheart troubador Bard.

1) Troubadour

The Troubadour is the classic Bard players will recognize from Dungeons & Dragons. They inspire allies and irritate enemies with song, often playing an instrumental part in combat and role-playing. What makes this the superior subclass is its Gifted Performer Foundation Feature. The same can be said for its Specialization Feature, Maestro, as well. Troubadours just seem to bring more utility and have more stamina with how they can use their abilities.

2) Wordsmith

Where the Troubadour uses song, the Wordsmith prefers eloquent speech and clever wordplay. The Wordsmith maintains the same Class features, but this subclass just feels like a downgrade from the Troubadour. That said, the Wordsmith does have more flavor and seems like it is a fun take on the Bard. Its Mastery Feature, Epic Poetry, does give it a big advantage over the Troubadour, but not enough to counter the other perks of its counterpart subclass.

Druid

Daggerheart warden of the elements Druid.

1) Warden of the Elements

The Druid may be one of the best classes in Daggerheart, and the Warden of the Elements feels like the best way to embody this. The various elemental effects players can channel with this subclass bring so much versatility to the class, allowing them to be prepared for nearly any situation or adapt on the fly. What effects are triggered depends on what element is chosen and what level it is channeled at, but players will find them all quite fun.

2) Warden of Renewal

Where the Warden of the Elements offers versatility, the Warden of Renewal goes all in on healing and support. While this would normally give a subclass the edge, the sheer utility its counterpart brings outweighs the usefulness of healing. That said, the Warden of Renewal is an excellent choice for players who want to aid their allies and it still gets all the other perks of being a Druid thanks to the Class Features.

Guardian

Daggerheart vengeance Guardian.

1) Stalwart

The Stalwart embodies everything the Guardian stands for in Daggerheart. The Guardian class specializes in taking hits and staying up, and the Stalwart subclass goes all in on this. Not only does this subclass increase its armor and damage thresholds, but it can also shrug off hits. Stalwarts can even reduce damage taken by nearby allies. This protective and supportive nature easily makes this the best subclass for the Guardian class.

2) Vengeance

The Vengeance Guardian takes the defensive nature of the Guardian and combines it with an aggressive offensive focused on countering. This allows the player to take hits while also striking back. Unfortunately, this seems to go against the Guardian’s nature, possibly making it so that intelligent foes may avoid the Guardian and focus on its allies. It also seems more reactive, which may leave the player not able to use their abilities.

Ranger

daggerheart beastbound ranger.

1) Beastbound

While the action economy is not as important in Daggerheart as it is in Dungeons & Dragons, the Beastbound Ranger adding another companion is huge. Not only this, but the companion levels up along with the Ranger, becoming more deadly just as its master does. The rest of the class allows the Ranger to specifically focus on a target and they can either command their companion to do the same or send it after another foe. With this subclass, the Ranger essentially doubles its actions and versatility.

2) Wayfinder

Where the Beastbound excels in combat, the Wayfinder excels in role-playing and situational moments. This subclass can still deal great damage in combat, but it lacks the companionship of the Beastbound. Being able to find the shortest distance to a location seems pretty bad in comparison. That said, the Wayfinder Ranger can be a great asset in combat by avoiding attacks and even removing Fear a GM’s Fear pool.

Rogue

daggerheart nightwalker rogue.

1) Nightwalker

The Nightwalker is the ultimate stealth Rogue and it leans into the core aspects of this class, making it the superior subclass. The main ability of this subclass is utilizing shadows to move around the battlefield and remain hidden. The ability to teleport and emerge Cloaked, thus allowing for an instant sneak attack, is a powerful ability, especially when considering sneak attack damage potential. It is also useful outside of combat for stealth missions, giving it great flexibility.

2) Syndicate

Where the Nightwalker embraces the stealth aspect of the Rogue, the Syndicate subclass favors the social aspects. While still stealthy, players of this Rogue type know a guy in nearly every city. This provides various benefits in and out of combat. It can assist players with role-playing, gathering information, getting items, and even helping in a fight. While it does bring versatility, it has specific uses that are harder to compare to shadow teleporting.

Seraph

daggerheart winged sentinel seraph.

1) Divine Wielder

The Seraph is a beacon of hope and justice, and the Divine Wielder embodies this. Wielding a holy weapon allows this subclass to inflict a large amount of damage in bursts thanks to its Spirit Weapon. This weapon can also be thrown, allowing the Divine Wielder to strike foes near and far. Additionally, the Divine Wielder can heal its allies of damage and Stress, making them both a supportive and offensive class.

2) Winged Sentinel

The Winged Sentinel trades the Divine Wielder’s healing capabilities for increased offensive and mobility. Being able to fly opens up new possibilities for players, including landing devastating blows from above. The Winged Sentinel can utilize Hope to deal powerful blows and can even reduce the GM’s Fear pool. The Winged Sentinel is all offense and excels at it, but we have to give the edge to Divine Wielder thanks to the healing it brings.

Sorcerer

daggerheart primal origin sorcerer.

1) Primal Origin

The Primal Origin Sorcerer is the best choice thanks to its ability to manipulate magic. Those who played Sorcerer in Dungeons & Dragons will be familiar with this mechanic. The sheer versatility this brings to spellcasting cannot be matched. Being able to add modifiers to your spells on the fly lets you adapt your strategy for any foe. Not only this, but this subclass can aid its allies with their spellcasting as well, adding another utility. Primal Origin Sorcerer has so much potential for creativity, thanks to these features, that it makes it hard to compare to.

2) Elemental Origin

The Elemental Origin for Sorcerer is held back by one major aspect of the class: it is confined to the elemental type selected at character creation. Compare this to the Warden of the Elements Druid and it seems unfair and limits the potential for this subclass. While enemies don’t have the same elemental damage resistances in Daggerheart as Dungeons & Dragons uses, locking into one type of element pales in comparison to the versatility of the Primal Origin.

Warrior

daggerheart call of the slayer warrior.

1) Call of the Brave

The Call of the Brave subclass focuses on generating Hope, reducing Fear and Stress, and becoming more deadly when at low HP. This class is balanced across multiple aspects that make it a force to be reckoned with when paired with the Warrior’s Class Features. It may not be the most flashy subclass, but you can rely on a Call of the Brave Warrior to get the job done when needed.

2) Call of the Slayer

Whereas the Call of the Brave Warrior presents a balanced subclass, the Call of the Slayer is more about offense. This is done by its Slayer Dice, adding extra damage to its attacks. However, a downside of this is that players must forego gaining Hope to collect Slayer Dice. With Hope being one of the most important resources in Daggerheart, having to sacrifice it to power up your subclass feature just doesn’t feel worth it.

Wizard

daggerheart school of knowledge

1) School of Knowledge

Like the Primal Origin Sorcerer, the School of Knowledge Wizard is all about versatility and utility. The core aspect of this subclass is gaining more Domain Cards, expanding your abilities and spells. This alone is enough of a reason to choose this subclass, but players can also increase the bonuses gained by their experiences, allowing for even more control of the narrative.

2) School of War

The School of War Wizard trades utility for damage, and it has this in spades. Not only that, but this subclass increases its defenses as well, gaining additional hit points and a magical shield for protection. All of these abilities are great and allow these Wizards to deal sustained damage over time. That said, sacrificing the utility of extra Domain Cards is a hard sell, especially in later levels when these cards unlock powerful abilities and spells.