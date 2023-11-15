Cryptozoic Launches Adventure Time Card Wars 10th Anniversary Kickstarter

Cryptozoic Entertainment's Adventure Time Card Wars is celebrating a major milestone with a special 10th Anniversary Kickstarter campaign, and we've got all the details. Adventure Time Card Wars brings the Card Wars episodes of Cartoon Network's Emmy and Peabody Award-winning series to your tabletop, and for the 10th Anniversary campaign, fans will have the chance to get all six of the original packs in a new collection. All six original packs of the game will be available in the Adventure Time Card Wars: Ultimate Collection, which features around 500 game cards, and new content will be added and unlocked throughout the campaign. You can also pre-order the Doubles Tournament Deluxe Edition, the storage box, playmat, card sleeves, and more, and you can check out the full campaign right here.

"The love for Adventure Time has only grown over the last decade for our team and fans everywhere, so we are thrilled to be able to bring back Adventure Time Card Wars," said Cory Jones, CCO of Cryptozoic. "What makes the game special is that it takes the fictional game played in the 'Card Wars' episodes and turns it into something real that is lots of fun and brings players into the world of the TV series."

For those unfamiliar with the game, Adventure Time Card Wars features easy-to-learn rules as two players face off head to head and utilize their Actions, Creatures, Landscapes, Buildings, and Spells to overcome their opponent. The first person to take their opponent down to 0 health wins, and. you will have a bevy of fan-favorite characters to choose from.

The Adventure Time Card Wars: Ultimate Collection features all six original Collector's Packs and includes Finn vs. Jake, BMO vs. Lady Rainicorn, Princess Bubblegum vs. Lumpy Space Princess, Ice King vs. Marceline, Lemongrab vs. Gunter, and Fionna vs. Cake. There will be new cards revealed throughout the campaign as well, so even if you already have everything, there's still new content to add to your next experience.

Adventure Time Card Wars: Doubles Tournament (Deluxe Edition) has players becoming Jake and Charlie as they take on Grand Prix and Moniker, and the deluxe version will also include new heroes and some snazzy new packaging. You can also pick up the Storage Box, which can store every card ever released for the game and still includes additional room for new content. It also features original artwork by Robb Mommaerts.

You can back the new campaign until December 15th, and the good news is the campaign has already surpassed its goal. Cryptozoic is already teasing lots of stretch goals, so we'll keep you posted on when those are revealed. Items that are pre-ordered are expected to be delivered in September 2024.

Are you excited for the Adventure Time Card Wars' 10th Anniversary Kickstarter? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things gaming with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!