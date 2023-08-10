Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake Will Feature Finn And Jake

Adventure Time has long been a major original series for Cartoon Network, introducing the Land of Oooo and the strange denizens that call it home. Following the conclusion of the series and a number of its spin-offs, the animated series retired Finn and Jake following their many adventures. Later this month, Adventure Time is making a comeback with a side story focusing on Fionna and Cake, but the showrunner has confirmed that the original adventurers that started it all will be making an appearance.

Fionna and Cake are set to helm their own series on August 31st, with the new animated series arriving on MAX. If you're unfamiliar with these two characters that are gender-swapped iterations of the two heroes that kicked off the series, Fionna and Cake first appeared as characters that were spawned from the mind of the villainous Ice King. Creating fan fiction to give birth to these new versions of Finn and Jake, it's clear that the upcoming Adventure Time spin-off is breathing new life into the female adventurers and their world.

Finn And Jake Will Return

Adam Muto went into detail when it came to how the upcoming Adventure Time spin-off will focus on the animated series' multiverse, "This series is kind of involving a multiverse element to it because Fionna and Cake are from an alternate universe. We're kind of leaning into that and using the multiverse we've established on the show. So we really want to drive the knife into it and kíll it."

Muto then confirmed that Finn and Jake will make their presence known in Fionna and Cake's adventures, and perhaps even more iterations of the dynamic duo, "We do still kind of show a snapshot of them where they're at because it didn't make sense to not show them at all. And we also want to see what the contrast is between Finn and Jake and Fionna and Cake's dynamic. So, yeah, expect to see some versions of them."

If you haven't heard much about the upcoming spin-off series, here's how Warner Bros Discovery describes Adventure Time: Fiona And Cake, "Fionna and Cake – with the help of the former Ice King, Simon Petrikov – embark on a multiverse-hopping adventure and journey of self-discovery. All the while a powerful new antagonist determined to track them down and erase them from existence, lurks in the shadows."

Via Inverse