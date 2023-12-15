Cuphead Developer Hiring for New Game

Cuphead developer Studio MDHR is starting work on a brand-new game. The company posted on Twitter today that it's looking for "an experienced Art Director to come on board and help shape the visual identity of a brand new project here at the studio." It's unclear whether this will be something completely different from Cuphead, or perhaps a sequel or spin-off. Either way, this should be exciting news for fans of the game! This would be just the second game from Studio MDHR, and it will be interesting to see what else the team is capable of.

The Tweet from Studio MDHR can be found embedded below. Readers interested in applying for the position can do so right here.

Alert!! We’re looking for an experienced Art Director to come on board and help shape the visual identity of a brand new project here at the studio.



For more information, and details on how to apply, see: https://t.co/89ADfYzK1M pic.twitter.com/2QTjexGI3v — Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) December 14, 2023

Studio MDHR's New Game

A new game from Studio MDHR is definitely exciting, but the fact that the team is looking for an art director would seem to suggest this project is still in the early stages. It's hard to say for sure, but fans will likely be waiting a long time to see what's next. Despite all of Cuphead's success, the developer remains very small, and it's going to be a bit before we know anything new, including what platforms the game will be released on. Given the company's close relationship with Microsoft, Xbox seems like a safe bet, and PC, PlayStation and Nintendo probably wouldn't be far behind. However, that's all conjecture at this time. Whatever the team has in store, there are going to be a lot of fans eager to play it when it arrives!

Following Cuphead's Success

When Cuphead was released back in 2017, it marked the first game for Studio MDHR. The company's freshman effort proved to be a massive success, selling more than 6 million copies by 2020. Cuphead proved so popular that it led to a bunch of merchandise, including a tabletop game, Funko Pops, and more. Content based on the game even made its way into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and a Cuphead animated series released on Netflix in 2022.

In the years since Cuphead's debut, the team had mostly focused on the game's The Delicious Last Course DLC. After numerous delays, The Delicious Last Course released in 2022. While that was the end of new content for Cuphead, Studio MDHR released a free update for the Xbox version of the game in September 2023. The update included a new extras section, which featured an art gallery, music player, and a behind-the-scenes video player. The free update was meant to celebrate the game's fifth anniversary on Xbox platforms, and to serve as a thank you to users. As of this writing, that anniversary update remains exclusive to Xbox, and there has been no indication whether that content will ever see release on platforms like PlayStation or Nintendo Switch.

Are you excited to see the next game from Studio MDHR? Do you think it will have a connection to Cuphead? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!