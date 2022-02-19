Netflix Reveals Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Unexpected Tie to The Cuphead Show

The worlds of Avatar The Last Airbender and Cuphead could not be more different with one focusing on the deadly serious world of benders and the other taking fans through a world of the past that mimics the animation style of the 1930s. With Netflix releasing The Cuphead Show earlier this week, the streaming service has revealed a surprising connection between the two animated series, with a voice actor that was part of Aang’s journey making a comeback as a part of Cuphead’s.

The animated adventures of Cuphead and his brother involve the pair of strange characters attempting to duck the devil, who is searching for their souls. With the likes of Tru Valentino, Wayne Brady, and Frank Todaro lending their voices to help bring this colorful world to life, Netflix revealed that the voice of Ms. Chalice is performed by Grey Delisle, the same voice actor responsible for bringing Azula, the princess of the Fire Nation, to life in the original Avatar The Last Airbender series. Needless to say, these two characters from DeLisle could not be more different.

Netflix shared the news via its Netflix Geeked Twitter Account, showing Ms. Chalice and Azula of the Fire Nation side-by-side, as the streaming service currently looks to venture into the world of bending with its own live-action adaptation of Avatar The Last Airbender which is currently in production:

Ms Chalice of THE CUPHEAD SHOW! is played by none other than Grey Delisle-Griffin, who is also Azula in AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER! pic.twitter.com/5YIjruxp6j — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) February 18, 2022

Netflix’s official description for The Cuphead Show, for those who might not be familiar with the surreal story that helped to create one of the most difficult video games, reads as such:

“Follow the misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his easily swayed brother Mugman in this animated serious based on the hit video game.”

Though Azula didn’t have a major role to play in the first season of the animated series, she will be brought to life in the first season of Netflix’s upcoming series and played by actress Elizabeth Yu. With Azula’s inclusion in this new live-action show, it seems that the streaming service is looking to change things up from the original events that took place in the animated Nickelodeon series.

