Xbox Reveals 12 Custom Star Wars Consoles for May the 4th

Xbox has revealed 12 custom Xbox Series S consoles to celebrate May the 4th and they could be yours! May the 4th is a commemorative day for Star Wars, celebrating the lengthy history of the iconic sci-fi franchise created by George Lucas. It is of course a pun based on the iconic "May the force be with you" saying, encompassing the deep love of Star Wars. The day usually comes with all kinds of festivities, sales on Star Wars merch, and news. 2022's May the 4th has already brought fans a new trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi, a new Disney+ series focused on the titular character after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. With that said, things have escalated even further.

Xbox has revealed 12 custom Xbox Series S consoles based on characters from LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. You have characters like BB-8, R2-D2, Rey, Luke, Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, and many more. Sadly, there is no Jar Jar Binks console. The consoles are not for sale, but can be won in a sweepstakes. All you have to do is retweet Xbox's sweepstakes tweet with the hashtags #LEGOStarWarsXboxSweepstakes and #Maythe4th to win one. Participants must be 18 years or older and the sweepstakes will end on May 31st, 2022, so there's plenty of time. Earlier today, new DLC packs for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga were released to celebrate May the 4th. The two packs center around Star Wars: The Bad Batch and The Mandalorian season 2, adding characters like Ahsoka Tano to the roster of characters. Similarly, a new Razer Stormtrooper Xbox controller was also revealed today.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga released last month to rave reviews, with many citing how it successfully reinvented an iconic series and elevated it for a new generation. It's one of many gaming recent gaming achievements for the Star Wars franchise. Epic Games is also hosting a Star Wars event within Fortnite, allowing players to wield lightsabers and blasters while donning Star Wars skins.

What do you think of the custom Star Wars Xbox consoles? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.