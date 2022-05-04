Limited Edition Razer Stormtrooper Xbox Controller Launches for Star Wars Day 2022

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When Razer debuted their Marvel Captain America Xbox controller earlier this week, they hinted that something Star Warsy was in the works for May the 4th. Well, today is that Star Wars Day, and the Stormtrooper Xbox wireless controller and charging stand has been revealed.

Pre-orders for Razer's limited edition Stormtrooper controller are live here on Amazon for $199.99 with a release date set for May 13th. The Stormtrooper design joins the previously released Boba Fett and Mandalorian controllers in Razer's Star Wars lineup, both of which are heavily discounted for Star Wars Day 2022:

The official breakdown of features for Razer's Star Wars Stomtrooper Xbox controller can be found below.

Inspired by the Stormtrooper: Add a much-needed dose of galactic order to your gaming setup with this must-have collectible for Imperial loyalists and Star Wars fans alike

Wireless and Universal: Designed to work with Xbox Series X|S and all Xbox One models, pair the controller quickly and easily with just one button-a fast, stable connection that also works for PC or Mac gaming (Requires Xbox Wireless Adapter sold separately).

Impulse Analog Triggers: Whether firing a gun or taking hits, feel the action and be in the moment with triggers that not only vibrate during gameplay, but are pressure-sensitive for a finer level of precision.

Textured Grips: Just like the latest Xbox controllers, this model comes with textured grips on its triggers, bumpers, and back-case-making it feel more natural and easier to hold

Quick Charge: Able to fully charge controllers in under 3 hours, the stand is also designed with overcharge protection to prevent overheating and short circuiting

Magnetic Contact System: Mount the controller easily and never worry about its charge being interrupted thanks to a magnetic design that secures the controller to the stand

You can keep tabs on all of the latest Star Wars Day deals and merch reveals right here.