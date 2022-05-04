Fortnite Adds Star Wars Items for May the 4th

✖

Fortnite is getting festive and adding a ton of new Star Wars content for May the 4th. For the uninitiated, May the 4th is a commemorative day to celebrate all things Star Wars. The name of the day was coined as a pun to the common Star Wars saying "May the force be with you". The day often brings sales on Star Wars goodies, news for the franchise, and much more. With such a big day slated for this week, it's no surprise that Epic Games is looking to get in on the action for yet another major Star Wars crossover in Fortnite.

After rumors of a Star Wars event in Fortnite, Epic Games has added a bunch of Star Wars stuff into the game and teased more in the coming weeks. Epic Games released a new blog post detailing what's been added to the game and even teased the possible inclusion of Obi-Wan and his signature blue lightsaber in the near future. In the meantime, all non-battle pass Star Wars skins have been re-added to the Fortnite item shop alongside in-game weapons. Fortnite players can find and wield the lightsabers of legendary Jedi masters like Luke Skywalker and Mace Windu as well as the dark side's own Kylo Ren. Players can also acquire the E-11 Blaster to have some ranged weaponry. Players can also complete a new Star Wars quest to acquire the Empire Banner. This crossover will run until May 17th, 2022, you can view the full list of Star Wars skins in the item shop below.

Imperial Stormtrooper

Kylo Ren

Zorii BlissTM

FinnTM

ReyTM

Sith Trooper

Boba FettTM

Fennec ShandTM

Krrsantan

It's heavily rumored that Darth Vader will also be coming to Fortnite soon, but not just via a playable skin. He will reportedly be a boss that roams the island and attacks players. As of right now, Epic Games hasn't confirmed or explicitly teased Vader's inclusion, but rumors suggest he could appear in season 3 which is slated for June.

Are you going to grab any Star Wars Fortnite skins? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.