‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Studio Is Opening a Merch Store Soon

CD Projekt Red is opening up a new merch store within the coming weeks that’s expected to have items related to its catalog of games, the studio announced recently. The studio already has a strong reputation for games like The Witcher franchise and the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077, so finding customers for its new outlet for purchasing merch shouldn’t be too hard of a task. The store doesn’t have a firm release date, but more info on it is coming soon, CD Projekt Red said.

The studio announced on Twitter its plans to launch the merch store and said it was waiting until April Fools’ Day was over so that nobody thought it was a joke. “The following weeks” is the only timeframe that people have for now regarding when the store will open its digital doors, though the promised updates should give a better idea of CD Projekt Red’s plans for the store like what it’ll have in it and when people can start throwing their money at the studio.

We’ve been waiting for #AprilFools to be over to share this good news with you — we’re opening CD PROJEKT RED Store in the following weeks! Keep your eyes open for updates! — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) April 2, 2019

Merchandise store. More info coming soon! — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) April 2, 2019

Clarifying the announcement in the second tweet above, the studio said that it would be a store set up for merchandise only. That makes sense seeing how CD Projekt already owns GOG, another retailer of digital versions of games. Considering all the news that’s been circulating about the Epic Games Store and its competition with Steam and other digital retailers, it’s worth clarifying the point for those who might not know that CD Projekt’s already got a storefront for the purpose of selling games.

CD Projekt Red previously surveyed its fans for their opinions on a merch store and asked what kinds of products people would like to see.

We’ll be looking for more updates on the store in the coming weeks from CD Projekt Red.

