Cyberpunk 2077 Announces Cyber Night Launch Party

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has announced a new partnership with Twitter to host a very special official launch party for the video game on the social media platform called #CyberNight, because, well, Twitter's whole thing revolves around hashtags sometimes. It even has its very own hashtag emoji on the platform of Johnny Silverhand's... silver hand.

The launch party is set to kick off December 9th at 6PM ET/3PM PT. The highly anticipated video is set to release the following day, December 10th, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The launch party will include a live Q&A with Cyberpunk 2077 developers Miles Tost and Patrick Mills hosted by content creator and streamer Parris. The announcement also teases something surprising for folks that join in, though it is unclear what that might entail.

No matter if you have been Tweeting since day one or just recently joined us - we are thankful for our community here.

That is why we’ve teamed up with @TwitterGaming for something special #CyberNight

Dec 9th 3pm PT | Midnight CETpic.twitter.com/Ir73fTCI9W — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 3, 2020

We’re teaming up with @CyberpunkGame to host #CyberNight — the official launch party of Cyberpunk 2077! Like this Tweet and you’re in. pic.twitter.com/pzHYHphUzZ — Twitter Gaming lives in Night City (@TwitterGaming) December 3, 2020

Here's how CD Projekt Red describes Cyberpunk 2077 on the game's official website:

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

As noted above, Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on December 10th after being delayed one final time. It is also set to be available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with a free upgrade releasing later to take advantage of the next-gen hardware. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 so far? Are you excited for it to release? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!