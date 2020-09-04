Cyberpunk 2077: Get Your First Look at New Figures and Trauma Team Series From Dark Horse (Exclusive)

While we have to wait a bit longer to get our hands on CD Projekt Red's anticipated Cyberpunk 2077, Dark Horse has a few announcements that might make things better, and we've got your exclusive first look. Dark Horse has several new items coming to the Cyberpunk 2077 universe, starting with two new figures. The figures hitting the line are of Jackie Welles and Female V, but that's not all, as we've also got a first look at the Cyberpunk 2077 series Trauma Team. Both new reveals are set to hit stores in early 2021, and you can hit the next slide to see the figures and the new Trauma Team preview.

Regarding the figures, first up is Jackie Welles, a former member of the Valentino gang. Welles is driven by friendship, loyalty, and family ties, and will be a frequent companion of V in the game, providing muscle as you make your way through Night City. Speaking of V, the female version of Cyberpunk's lead character is the second of the new figures and comes equipped with a smart rifle and her slick Samurai Jacket.

Dark Horse previously revealed that the male version of V will be released on October 28th of this year, and as for female V, she will release alongside Welles on February 17th, 2021. Welles stands 9.75 inches tall and features his samurai base, jacket, and golden guns. Female V stands at 8.5 inches tall.

Both figures will be available for pre-order soon, but as we mentioned above, you can also get a first look at Trauma Team, a spinoff series that kicks off on September 9th. Trauma Team is written by Cullen Bunn, drawn by Miguel Valderrama, and colored by Jason Wordie, and you can find the official description below.

"Nadia, an Assistant EMT for a privately owned business known as Trauma Team International, is the sole survivor of a failed rescue mission turned shootout. After she agrees to continue work for an upcoming extraction mission, Nadia discovers that her new extraction subject is Apex--the man who's responsible for Nadias former team members' deaths. A hundred floors high in a skyscraper filled with members of Apex's rival gang, Nadia and her team must complete the extraction."

