Rumor: Cyberpunk 2077 Hour-Long Presentation Coming To E3

CD Projekt Red has been busy on its latest project, Cyberpunk 2077. Ever since it finished up its work on The Witcher III: Wild Hunt and its expansions, it’s become the team’s entire focus. We’ve already heard rumors that it would be at next month’s E3 show, but now the editor-in-chief at an Italian gaming website has noted just what form it’ll take.

Francesco Fossetti, who works at Everyeye.it, has noted on his Facebook page that CD Projekt Red will have a 60-minute behind-closed-doors presentation for Cyberpunk, being shown exclusively to press members. However, that doesn’t mean general fans will be shut out — Fossetti also notes that the game will get an exclusive presentation during Microsoft’s forthcoming E3 event as well, though obviously not as lengthy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He noted (per translation), “I just made an appointment for e3 with CD project red. I don’t know what it is, but it’s gonna be a big deal, because the presentation will last an hour.

Here, do you feel that thrill running down your back?”

This sounds about right considering that the company has held theater-based presentations in the past for The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, covering that game in painstaking detail. Doing so for Cyberpunk 2077 would make sense, as it could cover everything from its visual design to gameplay to aspects of its story, and the effort it’s making to make sure that everything is just right.

As we noted, Cyberpunk is rumored to make a huge splash during the three-day event, but CD Projekt Red hasn’t confirmed what’s happening just yet. So take this news with a light grain of salt.

On top of that, though, Fossetti should probably make sure he’s not breaking some kind of embargo. More than likely, the developer probably didn’t want this presentation to become public knowledge, as fans might attempt to stop by and get a peek at the game (unless it’s at Microsoft’s FanFest event, of course).

We’ll let you know what plans the developer confirms over the next few weeks, but we’re excited to see how Cyberpunk shapes up — especially considering how much we loved The Witcher III: Wild Hunt. This team certainly knows what it’s doing.

Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t have a release date, but it’s suggested that it could arrive in 2019 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 and possibly next-gen consoles too.