Elon Musk Calls Out Cyberpunk 2077 Feature Over on Twitter

Elon Musk is a fan of Cyberpunk 2077 and his partner, Grimes, is a character in the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia game. However, recently the business magnate and professional meme maker took to Twitter to call out and criticize a Cyberpunk 2077 feature.

In the replies to a tweet from the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter page about an upcoming update, Musk pointed out his issue with Delamain AI cabs, noting they "should be able to drive themselves when you’re in them and be electric by 2077." As you would expect, the tweet has received more retweets and replies than the tweet it's replying to, though it's hard to know if that's players agreeing with Musk or if it comes down to Musk being Musk. He could tweet -- literally -- anything and it will go viral.

"Delamain AI cabs should be able to drive themselves when you’re in them and be electric by 2077," said Musk, who didn't follow up with any more critique or advice.

Delamain AI cabs should be able to drive themselves when you’re in them & be electric by 2077 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 9, 2021

It's pretty obvious Musk has been playing Cyberpunk 2077 lately, which can't be said of many that copped the game at launch.

"Most of the Cyberpunk 2077 characters you’ll meet in Night City have different connections and perspectives on the setting, but they’ve all got one unifying point to stress: the possibilities of Night City are endless," reads the opening of our review of the game. "Those possibilities draw people in and keep inhabitants entangled in the affairs of the city with everyone looking for their next big move, their next thing to do. Not everyone is as impressed with the city though and instead, say it’s just a city like any other and that people can find what they’re looking for elsewhere. As it turns out, Cyberpunk 2077 has a lot in common with its bustling, futuristic setting.