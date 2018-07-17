Cyberpunk 2077 Series Explains the Faceless Cyborg, Gangs, and Gun Laws

The Cyberpunk 2077 E3 2018 trailer was stunning, but what many might not know is that those beautiful cinematics? Yeah, those were actual gameplay. We recently got our hands on the title ourselves for a full hour of glorious gameplay, but now the team themselves are sitting down to explain their impressive debut trailer … one frame at a time.

The explanation comes from a new blog series by the team over at CD Projekt RED going literally by each frame to tell its story. Their first several entries can be found here, while the newest episodes tackle the faceless woman from the E3 trailer, as well as the in-game society’s gun laws and gang issues.

Episode 7 – Cyberware

Cyber technology is key for this game, as one would expect from a game called Cyberpunk 2077. Players will be able to upgrade their tech, even their own bodies, to become more and more powerful while they scale the crime ladder.

According to CD Projekt RED, “Even though cybernetic prosthetics were originally developed for practical and medical purposes, they’ve since become a matter of lifestyle choice. In 2077, cyberware has become as commonplace as tattoos and jewelry. The reasons for installing it are many and varied, including simple tech upgrades, combat enhancements, and even fashion statements. The possession of trendy cyberware has become an integral and defining part of Night City culture. Uniqueness is just another form of currency. To make it big, you need to look the part. Style is everything.”

Episode 8 – Gangs

The in-game society players will see is riddled with crime as they assume the role of V and make a name for themselves. But to scale the ranks in Night City, one must first become intimately familiar with the gang infrastructure. Luckily, the dev team has us all covered:

“Night City has seen its share of gang warfare over the years. Night City gangs vary by structure, hierarchies, and backgrounds. Organized crime in this town is driven primarily by violence. There’s an ever-present need to prove oneself. Self-actualization through violence is a philosophy followed by many in society. At the bottom, physical brutality settles most disputes. At the top, corporations do whatever’s necessary to maintain both hard and soft power. Here, fear is king.”

Episode 9 – Gun Laws

For a game centered around crime, it’s also important to know the rules if only to know how to break them. As expected in a crime-ridden city, the gun laws leave little to be desired. CD Projekt explains, “Gun laws are lax in Night City — anyone can own a gun. And thanks to frequent riots and the daily threat of violence, just about everyone does. Open carry of firearms is commonplace and many even wear bulletproof clothing as they go about their lives — just in case. No one bats an eye at a pistol here or a rifle there. To stay alive, you need to look out for yourself… Even if that sometimes means turning a blind eye to the constant violence happening all around.”

Overall, the world of Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be a wild one and the adventures players will go through look to be incredible. Unfortunately, however, we still don’t have a release date. That being said, you can catch up on all of our thoughts about the upcoming RPG, as well as stay in the know with the latest news with our Community Hub right here.

