Cyberpunk 2077 Reveals New Gameplay Teaser, Screenshots, and Details

✖

CD Projekt Red has revealed a new Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay teaser, a new screenshot, a new piece of artwork, and new details ahead of tomorrow's big NightWire City Event, giving PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia players a taste of what's to come when the Polish developer releases a new trailer, a big chunk of gameplay, and new details tomorrow. And as always, everything shown and revealed today has fans more excited than ever to get their hands on November-bound game and CD Projekt Red's first major release since The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in 2015.

Today's information and media dump began with CD Projekt Red revealing a very brief gameplay teaser showing off Night City, the game's map, at night time. And judging by the verbiage of the tweet sharing the gameplay snippet, it's a teaser of what will be shown tomorrow at the aforementioned event.

Join us tomorrow, June 25 at 6PM CEST, at https://t.co/cBU8yS6pfc for the first, 25 minute episode of #NightCityWire, where we are going to show you a brand new trailer, present fresh gameplay footage and chat with the devs in detail about one of the game features, braindance. pic.twitter.com/2RReyCMkce — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 24, 2020

The next bit of media shared came in the form of a brand new screenshot and a new piece of artwork. The former features a trailer in what looks like the Badlands, the more rural and desolate area outside of Night City, known to be very dangerous due to the two warring factions fighting over it.

Meanwhile, the new piece of artwork is more specifically the 2020 Dragon Boat Festival illustration, shared by Marcin Momot, CD Projekt Red's global community lead.

I'm a big fan of our 2020 Dragon Boat Festival illustration. It's stunning! pic.twitter.com/1CMLKhw8OJ — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) June 24, 2020

Lastly, we got some new details on the open-world RPG. For example, there will be instances where players scale buildings, though it sounds like this won't be a regular feature players will be able to do whenever they want. Meanwhile, Senior Level Designer Miles Tost, while speaking to Night City Life, also teases players will be able to get to "dizzying heights" during the game.

Unfortunately, this is where the details and new media ends. However, tomorrow we should get a huge dump of both.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia, and is scheduled to debut on November 19, 2020.

For more news, rumors, leaks, every other type of coverage on the highly-anticipated game, click here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.