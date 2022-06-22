Cyberpunk 2077 Tabletop Game Kickstarter Hits Funding Goal in One Day

The crowdfunding campaign for a new Cyberpunk 2077 tabletop game has surpassed its initial funding goal in less than 24 hours. Yesterday, CMON Games launched the new Kickstarter for Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City, a new area control game set within the world of the popular Cyberpunk 2077 video game. Players will take control of one of Night City's notorious gangs, each of which has their own specialties and abilities, while trying to control different districts of Night City. While players will have to contend with other gangs, they'll also have to deal with external forces as well. Player actions will cause the city itself to react, with objectives changing based on a branching path that will force players to evolve constantly.

While players will control generic gang members in Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City, they can also recruit some of the iconic characters of the franchise to help their cause. Johnny Silverhand, Judy Alvarez, Nix, and other Edgerunners can all be recruited to your gang and have their own unique abilities. Players will also play as an Edgerunner in the game's single player mode, which will force them to interact with all four main gangs as they try to complete specific objectives.

Backers will receive a copy of Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City with a $110 pledge. A number of Kickstarter exclusives and stretch goals will also be provided to backers, including a number of additional Edgerunners.

As of press time, the Kickstarter for Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City has raised over $235,000, which is more than double its initial $100,000 goal. The Kickstarter will remain open through July 6th. Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City was designed by Andrea Chiarvesio, Eric M. Lang, Alexio Schneeberger, and Francesco Rugerfred Sedda.