Cyberpunk 2077 Doesn’t Let You Romance Keanu Reeves

In Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, players will have the option to romance and shag different characters and NPCs, just like in CD Projekt Red’s previous game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Unfortunately, this doesn’t include Keanu Reeves’ character, Johnny Silverhand. That’s right, if you were hoping to fall in love with Silverhand, you’re going to have to in your head, because the character has no romance options. And this also means you can’t shack up with ol’ Silverhand either. The game has a ton of romance options, but none that involve Keanu.

“Keanu plays a crucial role in the game, but as for the option to romance him, I don’t believe you can,” said level designer Max Pears while speaking to VGC.

Pears doesn’t divulge why players aren’t able to romance Silverhand, but I’m sure it comes down to being incompatible with the game’s narrative. Or maybe Keanu only agreed to the role if CD Projekt Red kept thirsty players away from him.

Of course, this isn’t very surprising. I don’t think many players expected to be able to woo-hoo with Silverhand, but it’s certainly a question I’ve seen floating around the Internet for awhile now. That said, at the moment, it’s unclear how many romance options players will have.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on April 16, 2020. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports, however, CD Projekt Red have more or less confirmed that it’s planning on bringing the game to PS5 and Xbox Scarlett.

