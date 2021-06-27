Cyberpunk 2077 Developer CD Projekt Red Says the Game's Performance Is at a "Satisfying Level"

✖

Much was made about Cyberpunk 2077's dismal performance, namely on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, when the game launched at the end of 2020. On base versions of these consoles, specifically, the game would struggle to run properly and also featured a number of troublesome bugs. Over six months after release, though, those in charge at CD Projekt Red have now said that they believe the title's quality is now much better and has reached a point that it would deem as "satisfying".

Stated in a new conversation that took place at WSE Innovation Day, CD Projekt's CEO Adam Kiciński spoke about Cyberpunk 2077 and the work that the studio has put in on the game since its launch. Specifically, Kiciński said that he now believes the title as a whole has reached a point where it largely performs at an acceptable level. "We have reached a satisfying level in this regard," Kiciński said of the game's current quality.

However, just because the CD Projekt CEO thinks that Cyberpunk 2077 is now much better than it once was doesn't mean that the studio is finished working on it by any means. "We have also been working on improving the overall quality, which we are also quite happy about. Of course, we also removed bugs and visual glitches and we will continue to do that," Kiciński went on to say. "Over time, we will also be introducing improvements to the general game systems that players have highlighted."

What makes Kiciński's statement here so interesting comes with its timing. Just last week, Cyberpunk 2077 made its return to PlayStation's digital storefront after being removed last December. While the game did finally come back, however, it still features a disclaimer from Sony advising potential purchasers not to buy it for PS4. "Purchase for use on PS4 systems is not recommended. For the best Cyberpunk experience on PlayStation, play on PS4 Pro and PS5 systems," says the message in question. So for Kiciński to say that he believes Cyberpunk 2077 now performs much better when PlayStation is clearly putting forth this message of disagreement is quite fascinating.

Have you played Cyberpunk 2077 at all in recent months? And if so, do you think that its performance is now much better than it once was? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T VGC]