Cyberpunk 2077 Returns to the PlayStation Store

Months after being removed, Cyberpunk 2077 has officially returned to the PlayStation Store, making it digitally available to purchase for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 for the first time since its removal. There is a catch, however, as the store listing explicitly recommends that players do not purchase it at all for the regular PlayStation 4 and instead opt for the higher-performance PlayStation 4 Pro or PlayStation 5 instead. The return is not exactly a surprise, however, as it first appeared in listings last week and subsequently was announced to return as of today.

"Users continue to experience performance issues with this game," the important notice in the store listing reads. "Purchase for use on PS4 systems is not recommended. For the best Cyberpunk experience on PlayStation, play on PS4 Pro and PS5 systems."

#Cyberpunk2077 is now back on the PlayStation Store. You can play the game on PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5. Additionally, a free next gen upgrade will be available for all owners of the PS4 version of Cyberpunk 2077 in the second half of 2021. pic.twitter.com/RTkptIHOb4 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 21, 2021

"SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store," the company stated back in December 2020 when it removed the PlayStation Store listing for Cyberpunk 2077. "SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice. Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution."

As noted above, Cyberpunk 2077 is once again available to purchase digitally for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Broadly speaking, the game itself is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. It is also available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with a free upgrade releasing later to take advantage of the next-gen hardware. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the recently released video game right here.

Have you been playing Cyberpunk 2077? What do you think about its return to the PlayStation Store? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!