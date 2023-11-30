Cyberpunk 2077 Announces Release of Major Update 2.1

CD Projekt Red has announced Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.1, which will release next month as a free update. More specifically, it will release alongside Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition -- which bundles together Cyberpunk 2077, the Phantom Liberty expansion, and all other DLC for the base game -- on December 5. What will this update do? Well, CD Projekt Red isn't saying right now, but teases that it will include "new and hotly anticipated gameplay elements."

Between now and the release of the update on December 5, there will be a special livestream from CD Projekt Red on December 1 featuring developer talent on the game that will go over what the update does. Until then, it sounds like there will be no details shared.

"On December 5th, the same day Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition hits the shelves, we'll release a free Update 2.1 introducing new and hotly anticipated gameplay elements," reads a tweet from the game's official X account.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the popular open-world RPG -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks -- click here.

"Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and the free Update 2.0, have made me really like a game that I previously hated – something I suspect will happen to a lot of other people in the coming weeks," reads our review of the current state of the RPG. "Phantom Liberty takes us back to Night City and places us back in the middle of Cyberpunk 2077's core story. V's Relic is still killing him and Johnny Silverhand is once again along to provide some fun color commentary. This time, however, you're not getting up to any criminal hijinks. A ship carrying the President of the New United States has been hacked and forced to crash land in Night City's slums, a district known as Dogtown. V is then contacted by a secret agent working with the President and is told to rescue her from the crash and keep her safe if V wants to live, all while Dogtown's warlord leader Kurt Hansen begins a manhunt for the President."