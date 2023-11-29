CD Projekt Settles Lawsuit Tied to Cyberpunk 2077's Rough Release

CD Projekt has announced that it reached a settlement in a class action lawsuit that claimed the publisher deceived investors with the quality of Cyberpunk 2077 at release. In the wake of Cyberpunk 2077's launch back in 2020, CD Projekt had to deal with a number of huge matters. Not only was the company focused on improving the state of Cyberpunk 2077 itself, but it was also suffering major blowback from both players and investors as a result of the game's less-than-ideal condition. Now, nearly three years after this release, CD Projekt is putting the situation behind itself.

In total, CD Projekt confirmed this week that it's paying $1.85 million as part of this settlement associated with Cyberpunk 2077. The lawsuit itself first came about back in December 2020, mere weeks after Cyberpunk 2077 arrived. The suit was filed by Rosen Law Firm and looked to "recover damages" for CD Projekt investors due to Cyberpunk 2077 being "virtually unplayable" on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. This settlement on CD Projekt's part has been in the works for roughly two years as the terms were first agreed to back in December 2021.

With this lawsuit now officially a thing of the past, CD Projekt can seemingly put to rest all matters tied to Cyberpunk 2077 and its disastrous launch. For the better part of the last three years, CD Projekt has been trying to restore its name after letting so many fans down back in 2020. With 2023 now wrapping up, the publisher has largely been able to do just that thanks to improving the core of Cyberpunk 2077 in a major way while also releasing the game's acclaimed Phantom Liberty expansion. Moving forward, CDPR will look to now develop a sequel to Cyberpunk while also working on a litany of different projects tied to The Witcher.

