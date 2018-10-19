‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Will Balance Philosophy and Action

From everything we’ve learned so far about CD Projekt RED’s upcoming RPG Cyberpunk 2077, we know that this expansive open world of Night City will be a complex universe for players to explore. Not unlike that of their Witcher franchise, there will be plenty of branching narratives, characters, and worlds to experience.

We recently covered how the new IP will differ from Geralt’s story in The Witcher, and now that same PC Gamer interview reveals more about the balancing act between action-driven gametime and a more philosophical experience.

“Some cyberpunk is more pulpy and driven by action. Stuff like Terminator and RoboCop,” said writer Stanis Swiecicki to the magazine. “But then there’s the more philosophical side of the genre. Think Blade Runner or Ghost in the Shell. Our mission is to give players strong elements of both. You’ll experience the thrills of using cybernetic implants and high-tech weaponry in combat, sure, but there’s also depth in the story. We want to ask questions about what identity and individuality are in a world where people are so closely connected with technology.

“Storytelling is hugely important to us as a studio. We want to tell stories that resonate with people on an emotional level and ask important questions. So there will be a lot of that in the actual game. It’s an important part of the genre.”

Since this genre does have a very wide spectrum, it is a relief to hear that the studio is working to provide a healthy medium between the two sides. In the same interview, lead cinematic animator Maciej Pietra talked about the upcoming game and how the team aimed to make it even more seamless than its fantastical counterpart. The major goal here was to make the transition between action and story a smooth one, one almost undetectable by the player in the name of immersion.

There are many ways that RED is making sure this level of immersion is possible. For instance Pietras mentioned, ‘if you turn and look at something during a conversation, we want the NPC to notice.”

This level of reactionary gameplay is something players will be able to witness in titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, and really goes to show how much the furthering of technology has impacted the craft of a solid narrative.

Unfortunately we still don’t have a release date at this time, but you can catch up on more Cyberpunk goodness with our Game Hub right here!