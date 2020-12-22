Cyberpunk 2077 Players Disappointed They Don't Get to Keep the Game Following Refunds

✖

Video game refunds tend to be fairly uncommon, but Cyberpunk 2077 has been a rare exception, and that's apparently causing confusion among some players. Both Microsoft and Sony's online stores are offering full refunds for the CD Projekt Red title, but doing so will, naturally, lead to the game being removed from the user's console. At least one player did not get that memo, however, as they angrily tweeted at Xbox Support, making the claim that they should have been allowed to keep the game, since Microsoft "scammed the world" by allowing Cyberpunk 2077 to be sold on its platform.

The Tweet from the original account has since been suspended, but an image was shared by The Verge's Tom Warren, and can be found embedded below.

some people are genuinely angry that Microsoft and Sony will remove your access to Cyberpunk when you request a refund. They want to keep the game and also get refunded 🤯 pic.twitter.com/eBiFJzv7Ur — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) December 18, 2020

Fans can't be blamed for being a little confused about how the refund policy works for Cyberpunk 2077, but it's hardly fair for anyone to assume that they should still get to keep their copy. If that were the case, anyone could simply make a claim about the game, regardless of whether or not they are happy with the final product. There are special circumstances when it comes to Cyberpunk 2077, and the chances of other games receiving this type of refund option seem quite slim.

While the news surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 has been mostly negative since the game's release, not everyone has been unhappy with it. In fact, a number of fans have shown their appreciation for Cyberpunk 2077 on social media, despite the game's issues. CD Projekt Red has a number of updates and patches in the works for Cyberpunk 2077, so the game should improve over time. It will be interesting to see how the opinions of players change, as these updates bring the title closer in line with the PC version.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you applied for a Cyberpunk 2077 refund? What are your thoughts on the game?