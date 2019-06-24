The Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 Collector’s Edition Is in Stock If You Hurry

If you have tried and failed to reserve a copy of the Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition, an opportunity to pre-order the PlayStation 4 edition popped up right here at Walmart this morning for the standard $249.99 with free delivery. Jump on it while you can because they will sell out – and quickly.

At the time of writing, Walmart doesn’t have listings for the Xbox One and PC versions, but you can keep tabs on Amazon for the PlayStation 4 version, the Xbox One version, and the PC version to get restocks. The set comes with a statue, game soundtrack, Steelbook, stickers, a hardcover art book, a Night City postcard set, world compendium, Quadra V-Tech keychain, embroidered patches, a pin set, a map and guide to Night City, and more for $249.99.

If the Collector’s Edition is to rich for your blood, today would be a good day to hop on board the standard edition because pre-orders have been discounted by 17%.

At the time of writing, the PlayStation 4 version and Xbox One version of the game are both available to pre-order via Walmart for $49.94 with free 2-day shipping slated for April 16th. Amazon is currently matching the discount on the PS4 and the the Xbox One version, but the PC version is unavailable. This will probably be the max discount on the standard game for the duration of the pre-order period, so lock it down while you can.

You can check out the new trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 here. A summary that came along with the trailer can be found below.

“In the most dangerous megacity of the future, the real you is not enough. Become V, a cyber-enhanced mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant — the key to immortality,” the description said. “Customize your cyberware and skillset, and explore a vast city of the future obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. The choices you make will determine the story and shape the world around you.”

