Cyberpunk 2077 Confirmed for Steam Release

At this week’s Pareto Securities Gaming Seminar, CDProjekt Red CEO Adam Kiciński confirmed what many players have been expecting by informing attendees that the studio’s next game, Cyberpunk 2077, would be coming to both Steam and GOG for PC players. While the company owns GOG, Steam tends to cater to a more broad audience, and it just kind of seems like a no-brainer to put the game up there in order to keep the playing field as open and accessible as the company can. You can check out the full stream above, but scroll down for the details on this one.

Along with this new information, Kiciński let potential players in on how development on the project is going, stating that the team behind it is, for lack of a better word, pretty big. There are over 300 staff members working on Cyberpunk 2077, which is three times more than the numbers of the team currently working on CDPR’s other major project, a Witcher-based card game known as Gwent.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, everything else about the game is remaining tightly under wraps. What it sounds like, though, is that players can expect a surprising and possibly big reveal at an unexpected time, given the way Kiciński phrased his explanation. “The campaign will start one day, and you will see it,” he said simply, which could mean anything when it comes to the world of game production. Cyberpunk 2077 could have a formal press release-based marketing campaign, or it could go full Beyoncé and drop at any moment. Luckily, it doesn’t seem like the campaign will be starting any time soon, so players can at least expect to wait until E3 this June to see more footage and understand the game more thoroughly.

In the meantime, Kiciński offered a short description of the way he saw the game, and the potential it holds for impact among mature gaming audiences. “Cyberpunk is our new Witcher 3, but even more ambitious. Our goal is to establish a new blockbuster franchise from the beginning. We work [ in a ] new universe, futuristic universe. We believe it’s very appealing to players, not only RPG players. Kiciński called it a “true RPG … like Witcher 3, for mature audiences. It’s handcrafted, detailed, of course open-world, with open-ended game play.”

Stay tuned for more news as we near E3.

Source: ResetEra via PCGamesN