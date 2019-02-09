‘Cyperpunk 2077’ Will “Pass” On Being An Epic Games Store Exclusive

PC gamers were stunned when Epic Games announced that Metro Exodus would be an exclusive to them for a year despite having been available on the Valve platform for quite some time. This of course raised the question of what other titles could become an exclusive to the newly revealed gaming client including that of the highly anticipated CD Projekt RED title Cyberpunk 2077.

In a recent Twitter exchange, the studio behind the upcoming game responded to one fan’s plea to “Please, please, please don’t make this game an Epic Store exclusive,” to which the game’s developers responded:

Yeaaaaaaaaah…. Pass on that. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 8, 2019

Though to many, this might seem like an obvious answer it is nice for transparency sake. No one expected Deep Silver to jump ship from Steam, so really anything is possible in this ever-evolving industry. With The Witcher franchise having expanded over different clients with their third installment, we can’t imagine they wouldn’t do the same for Cyberpunk 2077 – especially with how much hype the open-world RPG is surrounded by.

We still don’t have a release date yet for Cyberpunk 2077 but I honestly feel it will be a few years off before it hits shelves. But trust me, ComicBook family, it will be worth the wait.

For more about the game itself, as per the studio over at CD Projekt RED:

“The game follows the story of V — a hired gun on the rise in Night City, the most violent and dangerous metropolis of the corporate-ruled future. A robust character creator will allow players to choose V’s gender, visual appearance, character class, as well as historical background — all of which may influence the shape of the game,” the summary reads.

“With dozens of hours of main story arc quests, and many more of additional activities, there’s always something to see and do in Night City. Players will experience all of it entirely through V’s eyes, with an interactive dialogue system that gives them greater narrative agency.”