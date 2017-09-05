D23 Expo’s Video Games Panel Will Be LIvestreamed, New Kingdom Hearts Content Incoming

The D23 Expo is happening this weekend, and it will be the home for all things Disney, including sneak peeks at new Marvel products and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. But it will also have a huge video game presentation coming up, with a one hour panel taking place this Saturday.

For those that can't make the event, though, not to worry. Disney has confirmed that the presentation will be presented live on both Twitch and Facebook, so you won't miss a thing when it comes to your favorite video games from Disney.

The panel, which will be called Level Up! The Walt Disney Company's Video Game Showcase, should have a primary focus on two particular titles – Star Wars: Battlefront II and Kingdom Hearts III. We already knew about Kingdom Hearts getting some new content, but we're still excited to see the whole new world that will be revealed for the game, as well as some other surprises.

The company noted, "Superstar YouTubers JackSepticEye and Strawburry17 will get their hands on the latest games from Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel including Star Wars: Battlefront II, Spider-Man, and Kingdom Hearts III! This presentation promises exclusive trailers, interviews, and special guests. You won't want to miss it!"

And Kingdom Hearts III will obviously get that "special" content. "Experience never-before-seen gameplay, trailers, special guests, and other unforgettable surprises from across the Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel games portfolios in this must-see showcase." Jimmy Pitaro, chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media, will start the presentation before the YouTube stars take over.

There's a slight chance we could get details on a release window for Kingdom Hearts III at the event, but it's probably going to focus more on content. As far as Star Wars: Battlefront II goes, we should know more about characters included in the game, and should also see a new map or two from the game.

We'll let you know what all is revealed from the panel this Saturday, as well as what there is to get excited about. With these two titles, expect some huge information.

Star Wars: Battlefront II is expected to arrive on November 17th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Kingdom Hearts III is expected for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but doesn't have a release date.