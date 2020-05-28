Dark Horse Reveals New StarCraft 2 Protoss Carrier Replica

Dark Horse Direct and Blizzard Entertainment have teamed up yet again for the release of a high-end replica of one of StarCraft II's most powerful warships: the Protoss Carrier. The companies previously teamed up for the StarCraft Terran Battlecruiser, an equally high-end replica. According to Dark Horse, the StarCraft: Protoss Carrier Replica is about 18" in length and made from polyresin with prototyping, sculpting, and painting from Gentle Giant Studios. Also? It weighs around 35lbs, so be prepared for that.

Additionally, the replica includes a metal display post to place it on in order to make it appear as if it were flying. The oval base also includes a Protoss logo relief. And while it might look spiffy and nice under normal light, the blue elements actually glow in the dark under UV light. There is also a handy Certificate of Authenticity that comes with the replica. You can check out several photos of the new high-end replica below:

(Photo: Dark Horse Direct / Blizzard Entertainment)

(Photo: Dark Horse Direct / Blizzard Entertainment)

(Photo: Dark Horse Direct / Blizzard Entertainment)

The StarCraft: Protoss Carrier Replica is expected to ship Fall 2020, between September and December, and retails for $299.99. Additionally, the high-end capital ship is limited to 500, so if you are actually in the market for one, there are only going to be so many available. It is available to pre-order here, and the store listing is live right now. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the StarCraft franchise right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of Dark Horse Direct and Blizzard Entertainment's new Protoss Carrier Replica? Is this something you would be interested in picking up? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

