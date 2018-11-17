‘Dark Souls’ Creator Hidetaka Miyazaki Accepts Lifetime Achievement Award

Now that we have the full winner’s list from the upcoming Golden Joysticks Awards ceremony, it’s time to pay our respects to a man that was honored during the festivities – a man that helped us realise how much we just like getting hurt over and over again (kidding).

Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki gave us so much more than just the one franchise, and it’s clear that he has put his heart and soul into the work that he puts in to give gamers these incredible experiences. It’s because of this that the Golden Joysticks celebration awarded him with the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award.

Daniel Dawkins, Global Editor-In-Chief of GamesRadar+ had this to say about the well-earned reward given to Miyazaki-san in a recent press statement, “We are extremely honored to have awarded Hidetaka Miyazaki the Lifetime Achievement award, a man whose games are widely considered among the most influential of his generation. We are delighted that he could join us on-stage to accept the honour from fantasy luminaries Ian Livingstone CBE and Steve Jackson whose works were so influential on Miyazaki’s distinctive style.”

The FromSoftware CEO himself accepted the award in the humble way that we’ve seen from him through the years, “To receive such a prestigious award from the Golden Joysticks fills me with great surprise and a sense of great honour. I am tremendously grateful to everyone who has played, enjoyed and appreciated our games. Rather than myself, this award goes to the many people who have built these games with me, and shared their passion with me over the years.”

For those interested, the full winner’s list can be seen here. As for FromSoftware’s latest title, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will officially make its debut on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on March 22, 2019. For more about the upcoming samurai adventure:

“In Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice you are the “one-armed wolf”, a disgraced and disfigured warrior rescued from the brink of death. Bound to protect a young lord who is the descendant of an ancient bloodline, you become the target of many vicious enemies, including the dangerous Ashina clan. When the young lord is captured, nothing will stop you on a perilous quest to regain your honor, not even death itself.

Explore late 1500s Sengoku Japan, a brutal period of constant life and death conflict, as you come face to face with larger than life foes in a dark and twisted world. Unleash an arsenal of deadly prosthetic tools and powerful ninja abilities while you blend stealth, vertical traversal, and visceral head to head combat in a bloody confrontation.”