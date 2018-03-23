First Dark Souls Remastered Screens Appear Online

We’ve been starved for Dark Souls Remastered footage ever since the game was announced at the beginning of the year. In the last Nintendo Direct, we finally got to see some in-game footage, and it was whelming. It didn’t blow us away, but it also looked marginally better than the Xbox 360 and PS3 versions, which is exactly what we wanted out of the Nintendo Switch version of the game. But how does Dark Souls Remastered look on PlayStation 4 and current-gen consoles? We haven’t even had screenshots to slobber over, until now.

In a recent issue of Famitsu, we finally get our first look at Dark Souls Remastered running on a current-gen platform. We assume these are PS4 screens, but that remains unclear. They’re definitely not from the Switch version. We only have screenshots to enjoy, but with a May 25 release date, we have to imagine that videos will start popping up soon. It’s not what we were waiting for, but it’s much better than nothing. Check ’em out in the gallery!

From Software’s Yashuhiro Kitao was kind enough to offer up the following tease on Twitter:

Additionally, scans of additional pages of the magazine found their way to the internet. In the gallery embedded at the top of this article, you’ll find a few screenshots showcasing some of the most iconic locales and experiences from Dark Souls. By far the most stunning is the shot of Anor Londo, home to some of the more prominent deities in Dark Souls lore.

We can’t wait to experience these places — and these bosses — for the first time all over again. Here, to whet your appetite, chew on this official features list: