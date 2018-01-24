Darkest Dungeon Making Its Way To Retail For Nintendo Switch And PlayStation 4

Darkest Dungeon, from Red Hook Studios, has easily become one of the most addictive indie games out there, pitting players in dire situations against unspeakable enemies. But for those of you that have been holding out to be your hands on a physical copy of the game, we’ve got some good news.

Red Hook has announced that it is partnering up with Merge Games to produce retail editions of Darkest Dungeon for both the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. While the company didn’t provide a specific date as to when the game would release, a listing over at Shop4World suggests that it’ll arrive in just a couple of months.

The listing indicates that the official name of the product will be Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition, and it will come bundled with the full game, as well as its side DLC, including The Crimson Court and The Shieldbreaker included in thee package already. It’s reportedly set to arrive on March 29th, and will retail for $29.99 for PS4, and a slightly higher price – probably $39.99 – for Nintendo Switch.

Thanks to Contra Network over on Twitter, we’ve also got a first glimpse of what the cover art will look like – and it’s very dramatic. Both the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 versions feature three different warriors standing in battle, right next to the game logo and a blood splatter that talks about what’s included in the package. It looks pretty bad-ass, and would probably be right at home on your game shelf. You can check it out below.

Here are the official features for the game, straight from the product listing:

Darkest Dungeon is a challenging gothic roguelike turn-based RPG about the psychological stresses of adventuring. Recruit, train, and lead a team of flawed heroes through twisted forests, forgotten warrens, ruined crypts, and beyond. You’ll battle not only unimaginable foes, but stress, famine, disease, and the ever-encroaching dark. Uncover strange mysteries, and pit the heroes against an array of fearsome monsters with an innovative strategic turn-based combat system.

Striking hand-drawn gothic crowquill art style.

Innovative turn-based combat pits you against a host of diabolical monsters.

Narration system to celebrate your successes… and failures.

16 (and counting!) playable hero classes, including Plague Doctor, Hellion, and even the Leper.

Classic CRPG and roguelike features, including character permadeath, procedural dungeons, and incredible replay.

Judging by the game’s success thus far, Darkest Dungeon should be a huge hit for collectors.