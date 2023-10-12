Dave the Diver Gets New Steam Update, Patch Notes Revealed

A new update for the indie gem Dave the Diver has recently been pushed out on PC. Perhaps more than any other game this year, Dave the Diver has been 2023's biggest sleeper hit on Steam. Upon its release back in June, Dave the Diver was immediately met with widespread acclaim and currently boasts an "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating on Steam from those who have played it. Now, developer MINTROCKET is looking to keep players more engaged and has let loose a sizable new patch that comes with a lot of new content.

Available to download now, this new patch for Dave the Diver notably brings a new set of sub misisons for those who have advanced to the late-game. Outside of this, MINTROCKET has also added new traps, a new boss, and an additional customer to interact with. Outside of these marquee additions, Dave the Diver has also received some expected balance tweaks and bug fixes with this patch.

You can get a full look at everything new in this Dave the Diver update via the patch notes attached below.

Dave the Diver Patch Notes

New Contents

1) New Story – Sub Missions

New sub missions have been added to late-game regions Glacial Area/Passage, which were previously focused on the main story.

2) Lobsters & Crab Traps

New crabs and lobsters have been introduced along with the system called 'Crab Traps', which are used for catching them.



You can set up crab traps and wait to capture crabs, lobsters, and etc.



A new "Lobster Party" event, featuring new species, have been added.

3) Auto Farming

Hire MC Sammy to help with chores in the farm.



New devices for storing eggs and feeding chickens have been added.

4) New Event Boss

A new boss will appear when ALL Marinca cards have been collected.

5) New Special Customer – Wandering Merchant

New special customer 'Wandering Merchant' will visit Bancho Sushi.



Serve him a special dish and he'll occasionally return to sell various items, including new ingredients.

6) New Night Species

To address the issue of many daytime fish species being prevalent during night dives, we are introducing new exclusive fish species that can only be found at night.

7) Additional Contents

Seed upgrade is now available at Kazhin's seed shop.



An 'Operator' has been added to your contacts.

Contact the operator to enter promotion codes, check your fortune, and review your dive information.



A new 'Nocturnal' category has been added to the Marinca. Species that only appear at night will be moved to this category.

8) Trading Cards & Steam Point Shop Items

Various Steam Point Shop items including Trading Cards, Emoticons, and Backgrounds will be added. https://store.steampowered.com/points/shop/app/1868140



Improvements & Balance Changes

1) Loading Time and Performance Improvements

We've conducted an overall optimization of the game, resulting in shorter loading times and overall performance enhancements.



Face icons of NPCs are now displayed on the loading screen.

2) Underwater Exploration

Aggro range, speed, and damage of thresher sharks have been reduced.



The magazine that Dave reads during the depressurizing screen in the escape pod has changed to 'Weekly Fish'.

3) Missions

[Chapter 2]You can now resume your progress from a mid-mission save point even if you die when escorting Ramo.



[Chapter 2]Improved the issue where it was difficult to notice that a phone call had to be made after defeating the giant Squid.

4) Sushi Restaurant

Made improvements to prevent the same party from being selected repeatedly.



[After Chapter 3] Addressed the issue where the chopping animation was a bit off during the VIP cooking battle.



When each employee reaches their maximum level, you can view their Cooksta feed which showcases their daily lives on your phone.



You can now engage in new conversations with the employees assigned as managers during daytime.



New Bancho cutscene for enhancing dishes have been added.

5) Farm & Fish Farm

Added an option to prioritize 2-star or 3-star fish when utilizing the 'Keep up to 2' function.



You can now farm fish species that were previously unavailable in the fish farm.

6) Sea People Village

You can now purchase seeds directly from Gumo at the seaweed farm.



New dumpling has been added at Mima's Restaurant.



New missions for late-game have been added to the board in Sea People Village.

7) Other Improvements

You can now engage in more diverse conversations with the people on your contacts.